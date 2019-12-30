NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.12.30 (15:04) 수정 2019.12.30 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to grant special New Year amnesties. The Ministry of Justice has announced special pardons for 5,174 convicts including conscientious objectors, labor activists and politicians.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced that starting next year monthly state subsidies of 100,000 won will be provided to all households with children younger than seven, while the basic pension provided to residents older than 65 in the bottom 40 percent income bracket will be raised to 300,000 won.

Two members of the Hanjin Group family, Lee Myung-hee and Cho Won-tae, have issued a joint apology regarding the ongoing sibling rivalry in the Hanjin Group owning family over the control of the conglomerate. Cho Won-tae, who currently heads the Hanjin Group, engaged in a fierce argument with his mother, Lee Myung-hee, when visiting her residence in Seoul on December 25.

The Seoul City government has selected 16 tangible and intangible cultural assets as the Future Assets of Seoul. They include two Korean restaurants that have been in business for decades and the 001 structure in Daehangno by renowned architect Kim Swoo-geun.

