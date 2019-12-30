WARM WINTER CHANGES CONSUMPTION PATTERN News Today 입력 2019.12.30 (15:07) 수정 2019.12.30 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



This winter has not yet seen heavy snow or a cold snap for the month of December. With the daily high hovering above zero for days, the unseasonably warm weather has brought changes to the distribution industry. Let's find out more.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Two grande-sized iced Americanos and one tall iced Americano, please. (Here are your iced Americanos.)"



Despite the chilly weather, many customers order iced coffee.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-HYUN(COFFEE SHOP CUSTOMER) : "It is not that cold, compared to last year. I have not worn my padded jumper yet. The weather is warm so I still drink iced beverages."



This coffee shop has seen a 20 percent rise in sales of cold beverages this winter, compared to last year.



[Soundbite] KOH JEONG-WON(COFFEE SHOP EMPLOYEE) : "Compared to last year, the demand for iced beverages is still high this winter. In previous winters, three out of ten customers ordered iced beverages. The ratio is 5 to 5 this winter."



In previous winters, this store was packed with customers shopping for thick winter jackets and padded jumpers. However, this year is different.



[Soundbite] (OUTDOOR CLOTHING STORE EMPLOYEE) : "Sales of thick padded jumpers have plunged. Thinner ones like fleece jackets are more popular."



For example, people are still buying golf outfits, despite winter being an off-season for golf.



[Soundbite] (GOLF OUTFIT STORE EMPLOYEE) : "Vests and windbreakers are in high demand these days."



At a department store, sales of thick winter jumpers have dropped five percent year on year. But sales of golf wear have grown over ten percent. Online shopping malls have seen a fall in sales of goods for winter sports, such as skiing and snowboarding and an increase in sales of products for urban leisure activities, including cycling. With more travelers going on winter vacation, sales of swimsuits and suitcases have also jumped, which is another example of the changes the distribution industry is now experiencing.

