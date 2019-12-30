기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HEALTH EFFECTS OF TRADITIONAL DANCES
입력 2019.12.30 (15:09) 수정 2019.12.30 (16:44) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
HEALTH EFFECTS OF TRADITIONAL DANCES
동영상영역 끝
END OF YEAR LIGHT FESTIVALS 다음기사 END OF YEAR LIGHT FESTIVALS
[Anchor Lead]

Despite the beautiful moves of traditional Korean dances like salpuri and seungmu, many people often think that they are unfamiliar and hard to learn. But these days, an increasing number of women in their 60s and 70s learn traditional Korean dances. Not only are they easy to learn but they're also said to have great health effects as well.

[Pkg]

A dance is performed to a cheerful rhythm. With light footsteps, the hands are used to create elegant movements similar to that of brush strokes. All 20 students of this 80-minute class are in their 60s and 70s.

[Soundbite] LEE MIN-SUN(79 YEARS OLD) : "While dancing, it feels like I'm floating on a cloud. Learning to dance is the best decision I've made in my life."

[Soundbite] YOO HEE-OK(71 YEARS OLD) : "I can stretch a lot. Dancing is a great exercise for older people."

Seungmu dance is known for its excessively slow moves. Most students of this class are women in their 60s.

[Soundbite] PARK GWANG-BUN(64 YEARS OLD) : "It's not too rigorous. It's just perfect for older women in all aspects from footwork to muscular strength."

Traditional Korean dance is characterized by a slow but deep tempo.

[Soundbite] "One, two. Take in a very deep breath."

[Soundbite] KIM MYO-SUN(SEUNGMU TEACHER) : "The balance of the body relies on one foot to a long, slow rhythm. It is more difficult than yoga."

Traditional Korean dance is not nearly as well known as ballet, yoga and dancesport. But now, it's garnering greater popularity as a good leisure activity for older women.
  • HEALTH EFFECTS OF TRADITIONAL DANCES
    • 입력 2019.12.30 (15:09)
    • 수정 2019.12.30 (16:44)
    News Today
HEALTH EFFECTS OF TRADITIONAL DANCES
[Anchor Lead]

Despite the beautiful moves of traditional Korean dances like salpuri and seungmu, many people often think that they are unfamiliar and hard to learn. But these days, an increasing number of women in their 60s and 70s learn traditional Korean dances. Not only are they easy to learn but they're also said to have great health effects as well.

[Pkg]

A dance is performed to a cheerful rhythm. With light footsteps, the hands are used to create elegant movements similar to that of brush strokes. All 20 students of this 80-minute class are in their 60s and 70s.

[Soundbite] LEE MIN-SUN(79 YEARS OLD) : "While dancing, it feels like I'm floating on a cloud. Learning to dance is the best decision I've made in my life."

[Soundbite] YOO HEE-OK(71 YEARS OLD) : "I can stretch a lot. Dancing is a great exercise for older people."

Seungmu dance is known for its excessively slow moves. Most students of this class are women in their 60s.

[Soundbite] PARK GWANG-BUN(64 YEARS OLD) : "It's not too rigorous. It's just perfect for older women in all aspects from footwork to muscular strength."

Traditional Korean dance is characterized by a slow but deep tempo.

[Soundbite] "One, two. Take in a very deep breath."

[Soundbite] KIM MYO-SUN(SEUNGMU TEACHER) : "The balance of the body relies on one foot to a long, slow rhythm. It is more difficult than yoga."

Traditional Korean dance is not nearly as well known as ballet, yoga and dancesport. But now, it's garnering greater popularity as a good leisure activity for older women.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.