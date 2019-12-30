HEALTH EFFECTS OF TRADITIONAL DANCES News Today 입력 2019.12.30 (15:09) 수정 2019.12.30 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the beautiful moves of traditional Korean dances like salpuri and seungmu, many people often think that they are unfamiliar and hard to learn. But these days, an increasing number of women in their 60s and 70s learn traditional Korean dances. Not only are they easy to learn but they're also said to have great health effects as well.



[Pkg]



A dance is performed to a cheerful rhythm. With light footsteps, the hands are used to create elegant movements similar to that of brush strokes. All 20 students of this 80-minute class are in their 60s and 70s.



[Soundbite] LEE MIN-SUN(79 YEARS OLD) : "While dancing, it feels like I'm floating on a cloud. Learning to dance is the best decision I've made in my life."



[Soundbite] YOO HEE-OK(71 YEARS OLD) : "I can stretch a lot. Dancing is a great exercise for older people."



Seungmu dance is known for its excessively slow moves. Most students of this class are women in their 60s.



[Soundbite] PARK GWANG-BUN(64 YEARS OLD) : "It's not too rigorous. It's just perfect for older women in all aspects from footwork to muscular strength."



Traditional Korean dance is characterized by a slow but deep tempo.



[Soundbite] "One, two. Take in a very deep breath."



[Soundbite] KIM MYO-SUN(SEUNGMU TEACHER) : "The balance of the body relies on one foot to a long, slow rhythm. It is more difficult than yoga."



Traditional Korean dance is not nearly as well known as ballet, yoga and dancesport. But now, it's garnering greater popularity as a good leisure activity for older women.

