END OF YEAR LIGHT FESTIVALS

[Anchor Lead]



Winter has the longest nights of all seasons. Maybe this is why winter also seems to be the best time of the year to enjoy the night view. Many local authorities host colorful light festivals in the year-end season. So here we go. Follow us to some of the best viewing sites.



[Pkg]



Colorful lights galore. A light festival is under way in Boseong, Jeollanamdo Province. In the summer, Boseong is known for its green tea fields but in the winter, it transforms into a sea of lights.



[Soundbite] "Wow so beautiful."



It's become a leading festival in the region with 200-thousand visitors last year.



[Soundbite] OH WANG-MO(OFFICIAL, BOSEONG TEA FIELD LIGHT FESTIVAL) : "The festival theme this year is 'Tea light, Delight.' The venue is 6 hectares large and we offer interactive programs as well for tourists to take part in."



Lighted tunnels stretch on for some 200 meters. Inside, LED light greetings on the ground welcome visitors. Everywhere, there is so much to see. Light fixtures of all shapes and form adorn the night sky including a huge moon and the Independence Gate marking the centennial of the founding of the colonial era provisional Korean government. Visitors are busy taking photos trying to capture the moment in lasting memory. There are also sculptures that can be lit up by the viewers themselves. It is a DIY 3D chandelier that works for anyone who scans the QR code and downloads an app. What a romantic way to spend a winter night at the Boseong light festival. For those who can't afford to travel far, no worries, there are also places to see within the city as well. Here is Heunginjimun Park, a park located near Heunginjimun Gate. Here you can experience Seoul's past and present in one-go through the shopping centers and cultural heritage sites. The park is also famous for the nighttime scenery. After sunset, the daytime vista is nowhere to be seen and surrounding buildings give off different shades of lights, creating a spectacular view. One particular scene is all the more eye-catching this year. It's the light festival held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza. The building's curvy exterior serves as a massive canvas. The feast of lights takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. every hour, every day. It's one more attraction lighting up Seoul's nightscape. There are other ways to enjoy the Seoul scenery after sunset. For instance, you can take a ferry ride on the Hangang River. The dock is also decorated with lights, getting passengers in the mood for the boat ride. Once the vessel departs Yeouido Quay, it will pass through 4 bridges during the 70 minutes. Those on board will get to appreciate the night scene of central Seoul in one sitting. A ferry ride will provide a whole different feeling to the same old street view you are accustomed to during the day. Live music performances taking place on the ferry add to the merry atmosphere. This winter, pick your option for indulging in the night scenery and create divine memories.

