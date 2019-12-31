N. KOREA'S PLENARY MEETING CONTINUES ON News Today 입력 2019.12.31 (15:42) 수정 2019.12.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A plenary session held by the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party has entered its fourth day. On Monday, North Korean state media said that the gathering discussed offensive measures to protect the regime's security and sovereignty.



[Pkg]



The North's Korean Central News Agency reported that Pyongyang will continue to hold a plenary session of its ruling party's Central Committee on News Year's Eve. This marks the meeting's fourth day after it began on Saturday. The KCNA said leader Kim Jong-un delivered a report during Monday's meeting. In the report, Kim called for "offensive measures" on the political, diplomatic and military fronts to completely protect the country's security and sovereignty. He also addressed various other issues and vowed to successfully pursue the state projects. The North Korean leader said the party has decided to again launch a long but tough struggle to achieve the final victory of revolution and to bring about a better life for North Koreans. He ended his report by urging North Koreans to advance a path of triumph and realize the ambitions and ideals of establishing a strong socialist country. The KCNA added that Kim's report will boost efforts for the removal of all challenges and obstacles and achieving the "great work" of building a self-sufficient, prosperous economy. Pyongyang is expected to present the details of the plenary session through Kim's New Year's speech on Wednesday.

