NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.12.31 (15:06) 수정 2019.12.31 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says this year South Korea provided 9 million dollars worth of humanitarian aid to North Korea, ranking first in the world. South Korea was followed by Switzerland, Sweden, Russia and Canada.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced new aviation policies for the next five years. The new policies seek to attract foreign tourists and promote urban air mobility such as drone taxis.

The value of shares owned by Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who is currently hospitalized, has surged more than 4 trillion won this year. According to CEO Score, a corporate evaluation site, of some 22,000 individual shareholders Lee Kun-hee ranked first with his shares amounting to 17 trillion 621 billion won.

Tonight's bell-ringing ceremony at Bosingak in downtown Seoul will be attended by pro-baseball Major League star Ryu Hyun-jin and renowned forensic psychologist Lee Soo-jung, who was named among BBC's 100 Women of 2019.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.12.31 (15:06) 수정 2019.12.31 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says this year South Korea provided 9 million dollars worth of humanitarian aid to North Korea, ranking first in the world. South Korea was followed by Switzerland, Sweden, Russia and Canada.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced new aviation policies for the next five years. The new policies seek to attract foreign tourists and promote urban air mobility such as drone taxis.

The value of shares owned by Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who is currently hospitalized, has surged more than 4 trillion won this year. According to CEO Score, a corporate evaluation site, of some 22,000 individual shareholders Lee Kun-hee ranked first with his shares amounting to 17 trillion 621 billion won.

Tonight's bell-ringing ceremony at Bosingak in downtown Seoul will be attended by pro-baseball Major League star Ryu Hyun-jin and renowned forensic psychologist Lee Soo-jung, who was named among BBC's 100 Women of 2019.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보