SENIOR CELEBRITY FANS ON THE RISE News Today 입력 2019.12.31 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



Teenagers tend to be the most passionate fans of celebrities. But it turns out senior citizens are just as passionate as the teens in watching performances and rooting for their singer. Take a look.



[Pkg]



A group of some 30 fans, dressed in hot pink, is joyously dancing about. They are hosting a mini concert outside the concert venue of their favorite trot singer. If you've noticed, most of them appear to be well over 50.



[Soundbite] PARK MI-SEON(51) : "Her(Song Ga-in) singing energizes me. My depression has gotten better. Now I feel ill if I don't see her once or twice a week."



Of the 48-thousand members of this singer's fan club, 70 percent are over 50, with those over 60 taking up 25 percent. They are no strangers to the latest fangirling or fanboying activities usually associated with teenagers such as streaming songs to pump up online rankings and buying celebrity merchandise. The seniors have more time and money to spare, allowing for more enthusiastic activities.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-HYEON(66) : "People our age are stable and have the time, with children all grown up."



Here, this group of seniors has a passion for performance arts including theater, musicals and classical music. For the past three years, they meet up 3 times a month to watch a show.



[Soundbite] HEO BEON(93) : "Musicians rejuvenate me."



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-MAN(72) : "Conversations, relationships are enriched and life is more run."



With the increase of culturally active seniors, the number of people in their 60s and 70s enjoying culture and the arts is steadily on the rise.



[Soundbite] KIM HEON-SIK(CULTURAL CRITIC) : "You become more proactive in life, with increased enjoyments in culture."



These older fans really do show that if you have a passion then age is just a number.

