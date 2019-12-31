CITIZENS HELP DESPERATE MOTHER IN LABOR News Today 입력 2019.12.31 (15:10) 수정 2019.12.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A pregnant mother in labor has safely delivered her child, thanks to the police and complete strangers considerate of the emergency situation. On a crowded road, the police car first made the way and other drivers gratefully followed suit. The baby truly was a Christmas gift.



[Pkg]



Morning rush hour. Christmas eve. Amidst thick fog, the road is packed with vehicles. Suddenly a patrol car makes its way through the traffic. Another vehicle follows. It is carrying a pregnant mother who has gone into labor. The hospital is over 20 kilometers away. The police turn on the siren and honk, asking for cars to yield. Pedestrians, cars and trucks on both lanes stop and make way. Normally in that bumper to bumper congestion, it would have taken an hour and a half to reach the hospital. But thanks to caring citizens, the mother arrived at the hospital in just 20 minutes. The police who made this little miracle happen were on patrol and actually weren't supposed to leave their jurisdiction, but upon receiving a call and learning about the situation, they had to help the couple.



[Soundbite] LT. LEE DEOK-MYEONG(JINCHEON POLICE STATION) : "We had to escort them to Cheongju. It was the morning rush hour and it was a race against time. I was deeply touched along the way."



The family expressed gratitude to everyone that helped.



[Soundbite] SIN GEON-SOO(HUSBAND) : "We are just so grateful to have a healthy child thanks to the help of many people. I hope our baby Chae-ho will also grow to become a good person."



Caring strangers created nothing short of a miracle on the road. The couple, along with their newborn, had the greatest Christmas day ever.

