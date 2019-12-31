LIGHT HOUSE TO BE SET AS CULTURAL ASSET News Today 입력 2019.12.31 (15:11) 수정 2019.12.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's very first modern lighthouse located on Palmido Island in Incheon will become a state designated cultural asset. The lighthouse is not only a historical relic but also a popular sunset viewing location.



[Pkg]



Palmido Island is only a 50-minute ferry ride from Incheon Port. On the top of the island is a lighthouse, colored in white and standing nearly 8 meters tall. It is Korea's very first modern lighthouse built in 1903.



[Soundbite] KIM JOO-HEE(VISITOR) : "I heard about the lighthouse's historical significance and had a good tour. The ocean view is great."



The Palmido Lighthouse played a critical role in the 1950 Incheon Landing Operation during the Korean War when it served as a guide for the UN fleet. It retired as a lighthouse in 2003. Until now, the landmark was a provincial cultural asset for the city of Incheon but soon, it will be registered as a state designated cultural asset in recognition of its historical value. Viewing the sunset is another reason for tourists to flock to Palmido Island.



[Soundbite] KIM JAE-CHEON(FERRY OPERATOR) : "Sunset views at Jawoldo and Muuido Islands, which are behind Palmido, are also stunning."



Is is touted as one of the top 8 sceneries of Incheon, and is even mentioned in a poem penned by Jeong Cheol, a Joseon era statesman and poet. Once the lighthouse earns the state designation next year, it will also become an educational site in the context of Korean history, while maintaining its fame for beautiful sunrise and sunset landscapes.

