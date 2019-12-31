PLACES TO SEE THE BEST SUNRISE OF 2020 News Today 입력 2019.12.31 (15:13) 수정 2019.12.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In Korea, we only a day left until we say goodbye to 2019. Today we take a look at the best places in Korea to see the final sunset of this year and the first sunrise of 2020.



[Pkg]



It's still dark outside, but people holding flashlights already move in line on this mountain. As the day breaks, the crimson sun appears in the sky above Seoul. Competition for seeing the first sunrise of the year from Baekundae Peak of Bukhansan Mountain is quite fierce.



[Soundbite] PARK JIN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "We're climbing in the middle of the night to see the sunrise. I still vividly remember the moment when I saw the sun rising from the ocean."



As the morning sun peeks through the clouds the crowd of onlookers gasp in admiration. They capture this breathtaking moment with their cameras. Watching the sun rise above the numerous slopes of Jirisan Mountain is an awe-inspiring experience. To the hikers' dismay, the eastern part of the sky is covered in clouds.



[Soundbite] "The clouds are covering the very part where the sun is."



The snow-covered landscape of Hambaeksan Mountain looks even more radiant because of the dazzling sun. If you're looking for a scenic spot to see the final sunset of 2019, the western coast of Korea is the place to be. Watching the sun set among caves is quite a special experience. Dara Park on the southern coast of Korea is one of the most beautiful sunset points. The whole place, including the mountains, the islets, the sky and the ocean, glow red due to the setting sun.



[Soundbite] KIM AN-SOOK(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "It's where wishes come true. I will wish my son gets married soon."



To prevent accidents make sure to bundle up and choose a hiking route that matches your hiking skills.

