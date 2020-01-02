KIM JONG-UN'S NEW YEAR ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2020.01.02 (15:05) 수정 2020.01.02 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un started 2020 by paying a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which serves as the mausoleum for Kim Il-sung and Kim Jung-il. The North's state media reported that Workers' Party officials who escorted Kim pledged to show the world the dignity and might of socialism.



[Pkg]



North Korea's state media reported on Thursday that Kim Jong-un had paid a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jung-il lie in state. The North's state media said Kim Jong-un was accompanied by Workers' Party officials. It is Kim's first official public appearance in 2020. He was escorted by Choe Ryong-hae, the President of the Supreme People's Assembly, and North Korea's Premier Kim Jae-ryong. The state media quoted the party officials as saying that they will show the world the dignity and might of a socialist country to mark the 75th anniversary of the North's Workers' Party. At a Workers' Party meeting held for four days starting December 28, Kim Jong-un said his state was facing unprecedented and harsh challenges. He blamed the United States for causing the situation, and vowed to stand up against the challenges. At the core of Kim's strategies are economic development through self-reliance as well as the strengthening of diplomatic and military powers. Kim Jong-un also accused Washington of not keeping its word, and insinuated that the North might withdraw its promise to suspend nuclear and ICBM tests that was made in April 2018. He also mentioned the development of new strategic weapons and vowed to take "shocking action." The North Korean leader pledged to counter Washington's nuclear threat by beefing up his country's deterrence, which could be adjusted according to the U.S. government's stance in the future. The North announced the results of the Workers' Party meeting in place of Kim's New Year address. It's the first time that Kim skipped his New Year speech since taking power.

