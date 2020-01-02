N. KOREA'S CELEBRATION OF NEW YEAR News Today 입력 2020.01.02 (15:07) 수정 2020.01.02 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea welcomed in the New Year with grand events in Pyongyang yesterday. The North Korean TV aired live spectacular performances and fireworks that took place at Kim Il-sung Square.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "Here comes the New Year. Fireworks are sounding the start of a meaningful 2020."



2020 began in Pyongyang with colorful fireworks and loud cheers from its citizens. Drones formed a New Year's greeting in the sky. Singers and dancers put on a fantastic performance at the grand stage. Temperatures plunged down to as low as minus 12 degrees Celsius on the last day of the year. But people bundled up in wool hats, mufflers, and thick gloves all seemed to be having a great time outside. They cheered on the performers by waving glow sticks and balloons. Quite a lot of them were spotted taking pictures and videos with their mobile phones and even selfie-sticks. These are the scenes from the New Year's Day celebration held in Pyongyang during the last night of 2019. North Korea has been celebrating the start of a new year with annual fireworks since 2013 after Kim Jong-un came to power. Starting last year, large shows have been held at a grand stage set up at Kim Il-sung Square. The lineup of stars included acclaimed local performing groups, such as the Moranbong Band and Mansudae Art Troupe who are also well known in South Korea. Just like last year, the North Korean TV aired the New Year's show live for nearly two hours.

