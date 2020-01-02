기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

S. KOREAN CITIZENS CELEBRATE 2020
입력 2020.01.02 (15:10) 수정 2020.01.02 (16:44) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
S. KOREAN CITIZENS CELEBRATE 2020
동영상영역 끝
NEWS BRIEF 다음기사 NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Best sunrise spots in Korea were packed yesterday morning with people looking to see the first sunrise of the year 2020. Some kicked off the new year a little differently than the rest, like swimming in the winter sea or running a marathon only in shorts. Take a look at how some Koreans ushered in the new year in their own special ways.

[Pkg]

The horizon is flushed red with the first sunrise of 2020. Onlookers let out exclamations of wonder at nature's marvel. Some captured this wondrous moment with their cameras others wished upon the sun for a brand new year full of hope.

[Soundbite] SEO JAE-HEE(GYEONGGI RESIDENT) : "I wish my family and everyone good fortune and happiness."

The sun rose above the clouds to signal the start of another year as people waited anxiously at the mountain summit.

[Soundbite] "3, 2, 1, start!"

Wearing only their swimwear some people jump into the winter sea. You would think it's the middle of summer. Participants of this polar bear event take the plunge to wash away the disappointments of 2019 while wishing for a healthy and hopeful new year.

[Soundbite] HAM DO-EUN(JEJU RESIDENT) : "I hope to be healthy and happier this year. Happy new year!"

These people are out to run a 7-kilometer marathon despite the bitter winter winds. They help each other out to successfully finish this year's first challenge.

[Soundbite] KANG HA-YUN & JU SU-JIN(DAEJEON RESIDENTS) : "I came to run the marathon with my friend to celebrate us turning 20. I wish for a great year!"

Everyone ushered in 2020 with high hopes and expectations.
  • S. KOREAN CITIZENS CELEBRATE 2020
    • 입력 2020.01.02 (15:10)
    • 수정 2020.01.02 (16:44)
    News Today
S. KOREAN CITIZENS CELEBRATE 2020
[Anchor Lead]

Best sunrise spots in Korea were packed yesterday morning with people looking to see the first sunrise of the year 2020. Some kicked off the new year a little differently than the rest, like swimming in the winter sea or running a marathon only in shorts. Take a look at how some Koreans ushered in the new year in their own special ways.

[Pkg]

The horizon is flushed red with the first sunrise of 2020. Onlookers let out exclamations of wonder at nature's marvel. Some captured this wondrous moment with their cameras others wished upon the sun for a brand new year full of hope.

[Soundbite] SEO JAE-HEE(GYEONGGI RESIDENT) : "I wish my family and everyone good fortune and happiness."

The sun rose above the clouds to signal the start of another year as people waited anxiously at the mountain summit.

[Soundbite] "3, 2, 1, start!"

Wearing only their swimwear some people jump into the winter sea. You would think it's the middle of summer. Participants of this polar bear event take the plunge to wash away the disappointments of 2019 while wishing for a healthy and hopeful new year.

[Soundbite] HAM DO-EUN(JEJU RESIDENT) : "I hope to be healthy and happier this year. Happy new year!"

These people are out to run a 7-kilometer marathon despite the bitter winter winds. They help each other out to successfully finish this year's first challenge.

[Soundbite] KANG HA-YUN & JU SU-JIN(DAEJEON RESIDENTS) : "I came to run the marathon with my friend to celebrate us turning 20. I wish for a great year!"

Everyone ushered in 2020 with high hopes and expectations.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.