S. KOREAN CITIZENS CELEBRATE 2020 News Today 입력 2020.01.02 (15:10) 수정 2020.01.02 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Best sunrise spots in Korea were packed yesterday morning with people looking to see the first sunrise of the year 2020. Some kicked off the new year a little differently than the rest, like swimming in the winter sea or running a marathon only in shorts. Take a look at how some Koreans ushered in the new year in their own special ways.



[Pkg]



The horizon is flushed red with the first sunrise of 2020. Onlookers let out exclamations of wonder at nature's marvel. Some captured this wondrous moment with their cameras others wished upon the sun for a brand new year full of hope.



[Soundbite] SEO JAE-HEE(GYEONGGI RESIDENT) : "I wish my family and everyone good fortune and happiness."



The sun rose above the clouds to signal the start of another year as people waited anxiously at the mountain summit.



[Soundbite] "3, 2, 1, start!"



Wearing only their swimwear some people jump into the winter sea. You would think it's the middle of summer. Participants of this polar bear event take the plunge to wash away the disappointments of 2019 while wishing for a healthy and hopeful new year.



[Soundbite] HAM DO-EUN(JEJU RESIDENT) : "I hope to be healthy and happier this year. Happy new year!"



These people are out to run a 7-kilometer marathon despite the bitter winter winds. They help each other out to successfully finish this year's first challenge.



[Soundbite] KANG HA-YUN & JU SU-JIN(DAEJEON RESIDENTS) : "I came to run the marathon with my friend to celebrate us turning 20. I wish for a great year!"



Everyone ushered in 2020 with high hopes and expectations.

