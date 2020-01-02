NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.01.02 (15:12) 수정 2020.01.02 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Display says that its 4K OLED laptop panel has received a premium display certification from Swiss-based testing and verification firm SGS.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will release nearly 5,000 tons of marine products from state reserves from Friday to January 23. This move is to help keep sea product prices stable ahead of the Lunar New Year's holiday.

The National Library of Korea has announced plans to increase its online data service by 54 percent in the new year. The online library service provides video and music downloads and digital versions of academic journals and newspapers as well as e-books.

The Korea Water Resources Corporation will expand its service of checking on those living alone through identifying sudden drops in the consumption of tap water. The service will be available in 161 more areas across the nation by 2022.

입력 2020.01.02 (15:12) 수정 2020.01.02 (16:44) News Today

