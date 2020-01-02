기사 본문 영역

25 BEST K-POP SONGS OF 2019
입력 2020.01.02 (15:15) 수정 2020.01.02 (16:44) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about 25 best K-POP songs of 2019 chosen by Billboard magazine and girlgroup MOMO land making a comeback. 2019 was without a doubt a year of K-POP with it's popularity spreading world wide. K-POP sensation BTS's New Years festival performance at time squareis just another recent example. Billboard magazine has chosen 25 top K-POP songs of 2019. Let's check out whether your favorite singer is on the list.

[Pkg]

K-pop ruled the global music scene last year as well. Billboard announced the 25 best K-pop songs of 2019 selected by music critics. Topping the list is EXO's "Obsession." Billboard lauded the song for its "ominous intensity". A pink's "Eung Eung" and Chung Ha's "Gotta Go" finished second and third, respectively. "Boy With Love," by BTS which entered the Billboard main chart last year, was ranked 15th. Momoland made a comeback with a new song. The group unveiled their second single album "Thumbs Up" and a new music video. Breaking out of a hiatus that lasted about nine months, Momoland is performing as a six-member team for the first time after some original members left the group. The new song "Thumbs Up" is about the daily life of a top celebrity. Momoland's fans are loving the song for its addictive melody and exciting choreography that has the signature MOMO Land vibe, and suits the year-end mood.
