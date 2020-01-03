N. KOREA'S EFFORTS TO EARN PUBLIC SUPPORT News Today 입력 2020.01.03 (14:58) 수정 2020.01.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea seems to be exerting special effort to earn public support for its leader, Kim Jong-un, who has vowed to counter challenges that his country is facing by making "a frontal breakthrough." Recently, the North released a documentary about Kim's ascent of Paekdusan Mountain on a white horse last month, and began to broadcast interviews with citizens expressing their support for the results of the Workers' Party meeting, in an apparent attempt to strengthen national solidarity.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rides a white horse up the snow-covered Paekdusan Mountain. He tours what the regime dubs "sacred sites" of the mountain and climbs all the way to the scenic crater lake, looking determined to achieve his goal. This documentary film about Kim Jong-un's ascent of Paekdusan in December was released on Thursday. The film emphasizes it was during this time that the North Korean leader made up his mind to make a so-called frontal breakthrough by countering the challenges the regime has been facing. Judging by the time of its release and the content, the documentary seeks to strengthen national solidarity.



[Soundbite] (N. KOREAN DOCUMENTARY "WILL FOREVER WALK THE MARCH OF MOUNT PAEKDU") : "It is a great appeal for the nation to join the fight for the final victory in the revolutionary spirit of Paekdu."



North Korean media also showed the public's reaction to the results of the latest Workers' Party meeting to earn public support for Kim Jong-un's resolve to counter sanctions through self-reliance and embark on a new path.



[Soundbite] RI HO-CHUL(N. KOREAN MINISTER OF COAL INDUSTRY) : "Rather than waiting for the situation to improve, we must once again revive the spirit of Paekdu, which teaches that victory cannot be achieved without fighting and suffering through self-reliance."



The North Korean media added that during his New Year visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, Kim Jong-un vowed to make a frontal breakthrough.

