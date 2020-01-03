기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The year's first fine dust reduction preliminary measures have been issued across metropolitan Seoul, and workplaces operated by public agencies must reduce or adjust their work hours on Saturday. Construction sites must also do the same and also carry out measures to prevent dust particles from flying about in the air.
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited a semiconductor R&D center on Thursday as his first schedule of the new year. He vowed to get rid of wrong practices and way of thinking and stressed that growing and sharing together with our neighbors and the society is the way forward and the mission for Samsung to become a firm that lasts for a century.
Gangwon Provincial Police Agency was the first local authority in the country to set up an exclusive voice phishing scam investigation unit last year. It has announced the arrest of 27 individuals in China achieved in cooperation with China's security police. Those apprehended earned criminal profits of several billion won via phishing scams over the past 4 years.
Global K-pop sensation BTS is named one of CNN's ten most influential artists who transformed music in the 2010s, alongside the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga. CNN said the ten music acts "reinvented their genres and themselves to earn impressive influence and staying power."
The year's first fine dust reduction preliminary measures have been issued across metropolitan Seoul, and workplaces operated by public agencies must reduce or adjust their work hours on Saturday. Construction sites must also do the same and also carry out measures to prevent dust particles from flying about in the air.
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited a semiconductor R&D center on Thursday as his first schedule of the new year. He vowed to get rid of wrong practices and way of thinking and stressed that growing and sharing together with our neighbors and the society is the way forward and the mission for Samsung to become a firm that lasts for a century.
Gangwon Provincial Police Agency was the first local authority in the country to set up an exclusive voice phishing scam investigation unit last year. It has announced the arrest of 27 individuals in China achieved in cooperation with China's security police. Those apprehended earned criminal profits of several billion won via phishing scams over the past 4 years.
Global K-pop sensation BTS is named one of CNN's ten most influential artists who transformed music in the 2010s, alongside the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga. CNN said the ten music acts "reinvented their genres and themselves to earn impressive influence and staying power."
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2020.01.03 (15:03)
- 수정 2020.01.03 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
The year's first fine dust reduction preliminary measures have been issued across metropolitan Seoul, and workplaces operated by public agencies must reduce or adjust their work hours on Saturday. Construction sites must also do the same and also carry out measures to prevent dust particles from flying about in the air.
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited a semiconductor R&D center on Thursday as his first schedule of the new year. He vowed to get rid of wrong practices and way of thinking and stressed that growing and sharing together with our neighbors and the society is the way forward and the mission for Samsung to become a firm that lasts for a century.
Gangwon Provincial Police Agency was the first local authority in the country to set up an exclusive voice phishing scam investigation unit last year. It has announced the arrest of 27 individuals in China achieved in cooperation with China's security police. Those apprehended earned criminal profits of several billion won via phishing scams over the past 4 years.
Global K-pop sensation BTS is named one of CNN's ten most influential artists who transformed music in the 2010s, alongside the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga. CNN said the ten music acts "reinvented their genres and themselves to earn impressive influence and staying power."
The year's first fine dust reduction preliminary measures have been issued across metropolitan Seoul, and workplaces operated by public agencies must reduce or adjust their work hours on Saturday. Construction sites must also do the same and also carry out measures to prevent dust particles from flying about in the air.
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited a semiconductor R&D center on Thursday as his first schedule of the new year. He vowed to get rid of wrong practices and way of thinking and stressed that growing and sharing together with our neighbors and the society is the way forward and the mission for Samsung to become a firm that lasts for a century.
Gangwon Provincial Police Agency was the first local authority in the country to set up an exclusive voice phishing scam investigation unit last year. It has announced the arrest of 27 individuals in China achieved in cooperation with China's security police. Those apprehended earned criminal profits of several billion won via phishing scams over the past 4 years.
Global K-pop sensation BTS is named one of CNN's ten most influential artists who transformed music in the 2010s, alongside the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga. CNN said the ten music acts "reinvented their genres and themselves to earn impressive influence and staying power."
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-