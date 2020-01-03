기사 본문 영역

CULTIVATION OF LARGE & FIRM STRAWBERRIES
입력 2020.01.03 (15:08) 수정 2020.01.03 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

It wasn't easy to have strawberries delivered since the fruit tended to get easily bruised. Now a new variety of bigger and firmer strawberries has been cultivated to allow consumers to have strawberries delivered to their homes.

[Pkg]

Red and juicy strawberries, ready to be shipped out. This is a new variety called Arihyang. They are about 1.5 times bigger than the best-selling Seolhyang strawberries. They are also 28% firmer. Quick delivery was difficult if not impossible as the soft fruits are easily bruised. But Arihyang is firmer, and can remain fresh longer, making them well suited to be delivered locally and even exported overseas. New shipping options also boosted the income of new variety strawberry farmers.

[Soundbite] PARK HYO-BYEONG(STRAWBERRY FARMER) : "The strawberries are bigger, sweeter and firmer. Consumers can now have tasty strawberries delivered in good condition."

Strawberry cultivation area is increasing annually. Last year it was 7,900 hectares. Quite a surge from 6,300 in 2015. Around a decade ago, most of the strawberries sold in the market were of Japanese variety, while the Korean variety accounted for not even 10% of the total. But last year, local strawberry varieties had 95% marketshare, easing local farmers' burden of having to pay royalty to Japan.

[Soundbite] KIM DAE-YOUNG(RURAL DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION) : "The bigger and firmer strawberry variety is expected to create new demands with individual packaging and delivery. It will also be easier to export them since they'll remain fresh longer."

The Rural Development Administration plans to distribute the new strawberry variety to farmers nationwide to boost their income and diversify consumer choices.
