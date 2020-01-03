CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2020.01.03 (15:10) 수정 2020.01.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about concerns rising over veteran host Song Hae's health, and girlgroup Apink holding a concert early next month. Concerns are rising as Song Hae, a veteran host who's been leading the "National Singing Contest" for decades was known to have been hospitalized due to fatigue and a cold. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Song Hae has been the host of the weekly KBS music show "National Singing Contest" for decades. The beloved TV host turned 94 this year. It was reported that he has been hospitalized for pneumonia since late December. But his agency corrected the report, saying the condition is not serious as he is down with a cold and fatigue. However, Song will not be able to host the New Year’s episode that will air on January 12. A substitute MC will take onthe role until his return. Born in 1927, the popular TV personality has been through the thick and thin of the nation's broadcasting industry. Many fans are wishing him a quick recovery. Apink will hold a concert to start the new year. Their agency announced the girl group will hold a concert titled "Welcome to Pink World" at Olympic Park, Seoul, in early February. This will be the K-pop band's first concert in more than a year. Recently, Apink members have been focusing on individual activities like solo albums and TV shows. Fans are brimming with anticipation as the upcoming concert is a chance to catch all Apink members performing together for the first time in a longwhile.

