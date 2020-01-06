UNUSUAL WINTER SPORT ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2020.01.06 (15:12) 수정 2020.01.06 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the unseasonably warm weather and scarce snow, we are still in the middle of winter. But some people defy the cold by diving into the winter sea or running a marathon topless. We have the details.



[Pkg]



A winter beach is packed with people. They are dauntless enough to jump into the cold sea. Once in the water, they enjoy themselves splashing and paddling. It looks as lively and energetic as a summer beach.



[Soundbite] HONG CHAN-KI(PARTICIPANT) : "I have a feeling that this year is going to be great. It is not cold at all. Come and enjoy yourself any time. It's really good. Don't miss it out."



More than 5,000 people from home and abroad attend the Haeundae Polar Bear Swim Festival, a famous winter event in Korea. Despite the sub-zero temperature, topless runners, full of vigor, start a race. A topless marathon is held for those determined to brave the cold. About a thousand participants include a seven-year-old child, women and people in their 80s. Through writings or paintings on their bodies, they reaffirm their determination to follow through with their New Year's resolutions.



[Soundbite] KIM EUN-JU, LEE KYUNG-HEE(PARTICIPANTS) : "We will run the marathon wishing for our families' good health and happiness this year."



These unique winter events were held across the nation on the new year's first Sunday. The enthusiasm of the participants challenging themselves to new limits brightened up the grim winter.

UNUSUAL WINTER SPORT ACTIVITIES

입력 2020.01.06 (15:12) 수정 2020.01.06 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the unseasonably warm weather and scarce snow, we are still in the middle of winter. But some people defy the cold by diving into the winter sea or running a marathon topless. We have the details.



[Pkg]



A winter beach is packed with people. They are dauntless enough to jump into the cold sea. Once in the water, they enjoy themselves splashing and paddling. It looks as lively and energetic as a summer beach.



[Soundbite] HONG CHAN-KI(PARTICIPANT) : "I have a feeling that this year is going to be great. It is not cold at all. Come and enjoy yourself any time. It's really good. Don't miss it out."



More than 5,000 people from home and abroad attend the Haeundae Polar Bear Swim Festival, a famous winter event in Korea. Despite the sub-zero temperature, topless runners, full of vigor, start a race. A topless marathon is held for those determined to brave the cold. About a thousand participants include a seven-year-old child, women and people in their 80s. Through writings or paintings on their bodies, they reaffirm their determination to follow through with their New Year's resolutions.



[Soundbite] KIM EUN-JU, LEE KYUNG-HEE(PARTICIPANTS) : "We will run the marathon wishing for our families' good health and happiness this year."



These unique winter events were held across the nation on the new year's first Sunday. The enthusiasm of the participants challenging themselves to new limits brightened up the grim winter.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보