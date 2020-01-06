NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.01.06 (15:14) 수정 2020.01.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Director Bong Joon-ho's film "Parasite" won the Golden Globe for best foreign-language film at the Golden Globe award ceremony held in Las Vegas on January 5th local time. "Parasite" is the first Korean movie to win an accolade from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

At the first meeting of the year among government officials, the ruling party and Cheong Wa Dae on measures to improve people's living standards, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon vowed to carry out projects aimed at creating jobs for the socially underprivileged at the start of the year and provide funding for living wages before the lunar New Year.

Following the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the U.S. forces, North Korea's state media reported yesterday that China and Russia condemn the U.S. missile strike as a violation of the Charter of the United Nations.

The Seoul City government attracted an all-time high of over 10 billion dollars in foreign direct investment in 2019. The amounts of new and existing investments both recorded an increase. Investment in the manufacturing sector, which serves as a foundation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, has surged notably.

[Anchor Lead]



