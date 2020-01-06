GERMAN COLLEGE INVITES N. KOREAN STUDENTS News Today 입력 2020.01.06 (15:15) 수정 2020.01.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The German government has allowed North Korean college students to participate in a language program at a German university for the first time. This is interpreted as a move to lead the reclusive country to the international community through academic and cultural exchanges, while maintaining strict sanctions.



[Pkg]



Twelve North Korean students majoring in German at Kim Il-sung University are visiting Germany with their professors. They will be participating in a three-week language program at the Free University of Berlin. After meeting the students of the campus, the visitors appeared brimming with great anticipation for the program.



[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-SIM(KIM IL-SUNG UNIVERSITY STUDENT) : "I was a bit nervous at first. But now I understand it's a good opportunity to practice and use what I have learned."



[Soundbite] EO YUN-SONG(KIM IL-SUNG UNIVERSITY STUDENT) : "A German student asked me about why I study the German language. In return, I asked them what motivated them to learn Korean."



The North Korean students will stay at the university's dormitory and study during weekdays. On weekends, they will participate in a culture and history program organized by the German university. An official at the university said while the visiting students are new to staying abroad, they have good command of German.



[Soundbite] PROF. LEE EUN-JEONG(FREE UNIVERSITY OF BERLIN) : "I plan to guide them to sites that show changes Germany has experienced over the past decade, with a focus on modern German literature."



The German school signed an agreement with Kim Il-sung University and accepted the North Korean students through an exchange program for the first time. It is possible the German government made the difficult decision after concluding that academic and cultural exchanges with the reclusive state are necessary, despite continuing international sanctions on North Korea over its provocations.



[Soundbite] PROF. NAM SEONG-WOOK(KOREA UNIVERSITY) : "It is very meaningful. By inviting young, promising North Korean students through cultural and art exchanges, Germany will present a path North Korea can follow in the future."



Pyongyang appears focused on improving relations with the international community through exchanges with European countries that it maintained relatively friendly ties with, including Sweden and Germany.

GERMAN COLLEGE INVITES N. KOREAN STUDENTS

2020.01.06

