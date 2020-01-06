RISING TREND IN SENIOR BROADCASTERS News Today 입력 2020.01.06 (15:19) 수정 2020.01.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



One-person broadcasts online is no longer a strange sight these days. But, what we're about to introduce may be new. In recent days, there is a growing number of senior broadcasters amongst the one-person broadcast pack. Apparently, he secret to their popularity is the senior sense of humor and seasoned life experiences. We introduce some of these faces who opened a new chapter in life through one-person broadcasts.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] AHN SEONG-DEOK(ONE-PERSON SENIOR BROADCASTER) : "Let me show you how the mole digs a whole in the ground. It is placed here suddenly so it's taken aback and doesn't know what to do. Now it's stopped digging."



The helpless situation the mole is placed in prompts a few laughs. This video, recording 5 million views, has catapulted 67-year-old lifelong farmer Ahn Seong-deok into fame in the one-person broadcast world.



[Soundbite] AHN SEONG-DEOK(ONE-PERSON SENIOR BROADCASTER) : "Today I'm at a location where I planted onions, garlic and green onions. It's very warm these days, unusual for winter."



He is not shy talking in front of the camera. His expertise lies in the cultivation methods of crops.



[Soundbite] AHN SEONG-DEOK(ONE-PERSON SENIOR BROADCASTER) : "When laying the straw, make sure to let the green parts out. This way, you reduce frost damage."



His slow-paced speech and Chungcheong-do Province dialect has enamored over 200-thousand subscribers to his channel. These days, the topic of his stories has expanded covering not only farming but also farm animals and the mundane details of rural life. Ahn started the broadcast to share his decades long know-how in agriculture. His life is now more fun, fulfilling, and enjoyable.



[Soundbite] AHN SEONG-DEOK(ONE-PERSON SENIOR BROADCASTER) : "Viewers told me my videos were helpful and my tips really worked and they thanked me."



67 year old Gang Cheol-jin prepares for filming inside a gym. He's a newbie in the one-man broadcast world, having started just a year ago.



[Soundbite] GANG CHEOL-JIN(ONE-PERSON SENIOR BROADCASTER) : "(What exercise are you doing?) Chest exercise called bench-press."



Gang was a former math teacher for 35 years. After retiring, he became a sports instructor, and now a broadcaster. He has videos about ways to use the sporting equipment seen in public parks in Korea.



[Soundbite] GANG CHEOL-JIN(ONE-PERSON SENIOR BROADCASTER) : "For this machine, you first grab the handle and then put your feet on. The other way around does not work."



With a sense of duty, he gives his all in producing these videos, every single one of them.



[Soundbite] GANG CHEOL-JIN(ONE-PERSON SENIOR BROADCASTER) : "I wanted to help teach seniors the proper way to exercise."



Amid this growing trend among seniors Seoul City had run a school aimed at fostering senior broadcast personalities which drew 800 people for the selection of just 10 final teams. It's a testament to the keen interest and growing popularity.



[Soundbite] LEE MIN-JEONG(SEOUL CITY GOV'T) : "Many young people try out one-person broadcasts for profit but it seems seniors simply want to share and communicate with the world."



Senior broadcasters are filled with the desire to share their long life experiences. There are high expectations for their new careers in yet another chapter in their lives.

