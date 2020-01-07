KIM JONG-UN'S FIRST 2020 PUBLIC ACTIVITY News Today 입력 2020.01.07 (14:55) 수정 2020.01.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As his first public appearance since the new year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a fertilizer factory under construction. North Korea's state-run media reported that during the on-site guidance, Kim reiterated the need to face internal and external challenges head-on, which had been presented at a recent major party meeting.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a construction site. His first public activity of the year. According to North Korea's Rodong Sinmun and other state-run news outlets on Tuesday, Kim conducted an on-site guidance at a fertilizer factory under construction, which is located in Suncheon, Pyongannam-do Province. Reportedly, the regime's leader reiterated the need to break through state challenges head on during the inspection. At a plenary session held by the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party last year, Kim emphasized the need to squarely confront and overcome the hardships stemming from America's pressure. At the on-site guidance, he called 2020 the first year of the head-on breakthrough drive. Kim said North Koreans must continue to achieve great outcomes by pushing to build a self-reliant economy. He stressed the need to stand up against enemy forces. The North Korean leader highlighted that the regime's red flag will fly more fiercely in the face of headwinds blowing from the enemy. Kim vowed to realize the ideals and ambitions of the communist state by all means, no matter how tough and severe the obstacles are. The North Korean leader's latest remarks are interpreted as another emphasis on self-reliance and economic development, which are in line with his policy directions for building up military and diplomatic offensives, unveiled at the latest key meeting.

