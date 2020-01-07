NSC MEETING OVER U.S.-IRAN TENSIONS News Today 입력 2020.01.07 (14:57) 수정 2020.01.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With tensions rising between the U.S. and Iran, South Korea's presidential office convened an emergency meeting of the Nation Security Council on Monday. The NSC discussed measures to address the Middle East tensions, as there are almost 2,000 Koreans living in Iran and Iraq.



[Pkg]



The presidential office held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council's standing committee amid the escalating standoff between Washington and Tehran. The NSC closely reviewed the potential impacts the regional security situation could have on the safety of Korean people, businesses and vessels. Prior to the meeting, other government agencies, including the foreign and defense ministries, also held discussions on how to protect Koreans staying in the Middle East. The government thinks this is not a stage to pull Korean citizens out of the region. Experts believe the U.S. and Iran are less likely to start an all-out war. But Seoul is making preparations based on a worst-case scenario. In Iran and Iraq, South Korea has procured ships and flights to swiftly evacuate its people from the region. The government has already examined evacuation plans. It has also drawn up a phased plan to withdraw Koreans from Lebanon and Israel, which could face retaliatory attacks by Iran. Seoul will also seek to strengthen cooperation with the international community in order to promptly respond to developments in the region.



[Soundbite] CHOI HYUN-SOO(DEFENSE MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON) : "The government will closely cooperate with the international community to promptly respond to emergencys and ensure the safety of Koreans."



Seoul's foreign ministry discussed the regional tensions with domestic businesses operating in the Middle East on Tuesday. The top office said the NSC meeting also reviewed international contributions South Korea can make to help resolve the Middle East crisis. A government official explained that the options include a deployment of Korean troops to the Strait of Hormuz.

