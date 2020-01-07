NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.01.07 (14:59) 수정 2020.01.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In his New Year address delivered today, President Moon Jae-in said although achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula requires international cooperation, there are things that can be achieved through inter-Korean cooperation. He called on North Korea to discuss with the South what the two sides can do to establish peace.

At an extended macroeconomic and finance meeting held today at the Seoul Government Complex, First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Kim Yong-beom said there is no need for the financial market to be overly jittery, as no disruptions in the shipment of Middle Eastern oil have occurred so far. The National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service will hold crackdowns on the country of origin labeling on agricultural produce until January 23rd in cooperation with local governments. Consumers can find more information on the country of origin on the website of the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service.

To prevent tap water accidents, the Ministry of Environment will install micro filters and introduce a smart monitoring system to control the quality of tap water in real time for three years.

