[공지사항]KBS 뉴스 시스템 작업 안내(1/8 수요일 새벽 02시~03시)

기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.01.07 (14:59) 수정 2020.01.07 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
“PARASITE” WINS GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD 다음기사 “PARASITE” WINS GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD
[Anchor Lead]

In his New Year address delivered today, President Moon Jae-in said although achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula requires international cooperation, there are things that can be achieved through inter-Korean cooperation. He called on North Korea to discuss with the South what the two sides can do to establish peace.
At an extended macroeconomic and finance meeting held today at the Seoul Government Complex, First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Kim Yong-beom said there is no need for the financial market to be overly jittery, as no disruptions in the shipment of Middle Eastern oil have occurred so far. The National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service will hold crackdowns on the country of origin labeling on agricultural produce until January 23rd in cooperation with local governments. Consumers can find more information on the country of origin on the website of the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service.
To prevent tap water accidents, the Ministry of Environment will install micro filters and introduce a smart monitoring system to control the quality of tap water in real time for three years.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.01.07 (14:59)
    • 수정 2020.01.07 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

In his New Year address delivered today, President Moon Jae-in said although achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula requires international cooperation, there are things that can be achieved through inter-Korean cooperation. He called on North Korea to discuss with the South what the two sides can do to establish peace.
At an extended macroeconomic and finance meeting held today at the Seoul Government Complex, First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Kim Yong-beom said there is no need for the financial market to be overly jittery, as no disruptions in the shipment of Middle Eastern oil have occurred so far. The National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service will hold crackdowns on the country of origin labeling on agricultural produce until January 23rd in cooperation with local governments. Consumers can find more information on the country of origin on the website of the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service.
To prevent tap water accidents, the Ministry of Environment will install micro filters and introduce a smart monitoring system to control the quality of tap water in real time for three years.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.