“PARASITE” WINS GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD

[Anchor Lead]



Director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" has won the prize for best foreign language film at the Golden Globe Awards, one of two major film festivals in the US. It's an astonishing feat in the 100 year history of Korean cinema. Director Bong has conquered the infamously exclusive Hollywood threshold through the universal language of film.



[Pkg]



In his acceptance speech, Bong Joon-ho talked about overcoming the barrier of subtitles.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(FILM DIRECTOR) : "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."



The Korean director's remark is seen as a message to Hollywood which has a reputation of being rather closed off to non-English films.



[Soundbite] GANG YOO-JEONG(FILM CRITIC) : "Subtitled movie is itself a derogatory term which even refers to artsy, boring works that only cater to certain movie buffs."



"Parasite" addressed the universal issues of the gap between the rich and poor as well as discord among social classes with a touch of humor and irony.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(FILM DIRECTOR) : "The story is about the gap between rich and poor and essentially, capitalism. It's been gratifying to see the strong reaction here in the U.S. which is undeniably the heart of capitalism."



The movie was praised by both critics and the general audience. It's become the most commercially successful Korean film in North America and has been screened in some 40 countries.



[Soundbite] KIM GYEONG-MAN(KOREAN FILM COUNCIL) : "Exports are expected to rise as "Parasite" proved Korean film contents can be successful in the U.S."



Parasite has snatched close to 50 awards abroad so far, including the Golden Globe, the Palme d'Or at Cannes, and a best film prize at the Sydney Film Festival. It remains to be seen if the winning streak will continue next month, at the Academy Awards. In its 90 year history, the Oscars have not once crowned a foreign language film with the top honor. Anticipation builds to see if Parasite can break that barrier by becoming the first to win the best foreign language film and best picture.

