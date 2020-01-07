KILLER WHALES SPOTTED AT SOKCHO News Today 입력 2020.01.07 (15:05) 수정 2020.01.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A group of killer whales, which is an internationally protected species, has been spotted in waters off Sokcho in Gangwondo Province. Their sighting on the east cost is considered highly unusual.



[Pkg]



A sharp dorsal fin moves up and down the surface of the water. A white spot can be clearly seen on the whale's body. This is the scene of six male and female orcas making an appearance near Sokcho.



[Soundbite] LEE DO-IL(CITIZEN) : "I saw 3 very large whales moving up and down the water. It's the first time spotting a killer whale in all my life at sea."



These ocean predators dwindling in numbers, are designated as protected species. The Sea of Okhotsk northeast of the Korean Peninsula is their main habitat. It's the first time in two years they're being spotted in the East Sea. They may have swam all the way here, in search of food. The northern waters in the East Sea are home to a large number of dolphins which killer whales mainly feed on.



[Soundbite] KIM HYEON-WOO(NAT'L INSTITUTE OF FISHERIES SCIENCE) : "Areas where the apex predator shows up regularly and presents no problems as their habitat means the marine ecosystem is well preserved."



The appearance of orcas likely proves there's a vast variety of marine life that can be found along the east coast.

