ALERT OVER FIRST CORONAVIRUS PATIENT News Today 입력 2020.01.21

[Anchor Lead]



We reported yesterday that a Chinese national tested positive for what appears to be a new type of coronavirus at Incheon International Airport. The patient entered Korea for tourism purposes during the Lunar New Year's holiday, and with the confirmation of the first domestic case, health officials are on alert and striving to prevent the spread of the illness.



[Pkg]



A patient confirmed to be infected with a mysterious new strain of coronavirus arrived here in the nation on a China Southern Airlines flight. The plane was carrying 139 passengers and eight crew members. The patient visited Korea with a party of five to spend the Lunar New Year holiday here. The others are showing no symptoms of the disease so far. Health authorities will categorize passengers seated in seven rows near the confirmed patient as close contacts. Her five companions were seated in that section. Flight attendants who served the patient will also be managed as close contacts.



[Soundbite] JEONG EUN-KYEONG(DIRECTOR-GENERAL, KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION) : "The Chinese city's health authorities said the disease can spread among family members in a limited scope. We believe there are risks of person to person and inter-family infections."



The highest level of quarantine measures are applied at the arrival gate open for those traveling from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Every passenger is required to undergo body temperature measurement. However, the procedure may not be useful when some people are in the latent period or don't show a fever after taking antipyretics. Health officials will classify people showing pneumonia-like symptoms, like fever and coughs, after returning from Wuhan as potential patients. They will take tests under quarantine. Seven potential patients have been discharged from quarantine after testing negative for the virus. 14 people who returned from the Chinese city but are not showing symptoms severe enough to receive medical attention will be placed under active monitoring by community health centers. People are required to report to health authorities if they have a fever, coughs or other abnormal respiratory conditions within 14 days after returning from a visit to Wuhan.

