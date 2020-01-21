“PARASITE” WINS U.S. SAG AWARD News Today 입력 2020.01.21 (15:14) 수정 2020.01.21 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The film "Parasite" has clinched the U.S SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, which is the highest honor of the SAG Awards. It's the first ever foreign language film to win this SAG prize. As SAG's winning lineup is considered not far different from Oscar prospects, anticipation is rising over Parasite hearing good news from the Academy Awards.



[Pkg]



"Parasite" continues to win various international awards. Director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy thriller won, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday local time. The award is also called the ensemble prize as it acknowledges the contributions of the entire cast.



[Soundbite] SONG KANG-HO(ACTOR, "PARASITE") : "I am honored to receive this major award in front of such great actors I respect. I will remember tonight forever. Thank you."



Parasite beat out four other contenders, including Martin Scorsese's gangster epic "The Irishman" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," becoming the first foreign-language film to win the honors.



[Soundbite] SONG KANG-HO(ACTOR, "PARASITE") : "Despite the title "Parasite," the film, if you've seen it, is actually about co-existence."



The US Screen Actors Guild is known to showcase similar tendencies in its winners selection as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This is leading pundits to speculate Parasite winning the academy's best picture award may not be so far-fetched. In the Oscar's 92 year history, a non-English film has never won that honor. Expectations continue to build as we inch closer to the Academy Awards on February 9th as Parasite may once again make cinematic history.

