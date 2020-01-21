NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.01.21 (15:16) 수정 2020.01.21 (16:48)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korea government has decided to expand the scope of regional missions by its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit to include the Strait of Hormuz. However such operations will be conducted independently without joining the U.S.-led coalition. South Korea will also dispatch two liaison officers affiliated with the Cheonghae unit.

At today's cabinet meeting, the government passed the bill for the joint inter-Korean bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics. The bill stipulates details on the preparation for the joint bid and hosting of the Olympic Games by South and North Korea as had been announced by the leaders of the two Koreas in the Pyongyang Declaration.

The Financial Services Commission says it will launch the pilot operation of a financial data exchange in March to ensure smooth distribution of big data in the financial sector. The exchange will act as a platform for trading financial, telecommunication and business data.

The government is to invest 1.2 trillion won in the next six years in the research and development of medical equipment, starting this year. The funding will cover R&D, clinical trials and the issuance of permits for medical equipment.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.01.21 (15:16) 수정 2020.01.21 (16:48) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korea government has decided to expand the scope of regional missions by its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit to include the Strait of Hormuz. However such operations will be conducted independently without joining the U.S.-led coalition. South Korea will also dispatch two liaison officers affiliated with the Cheonghae unit.

At today's cabinet meeting, the government passed the bill for the joint inter-Korean bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics. The bill stipulates details on the preparation for the joint bid and hosting of the Olympic Games by South and North Korea as had been announced by the leaders of the two Koreas in the Pyongyang Declaration.

The Financial Services Commission says it will launch the pilot operation of a financial data exchange in March to ensure smooth distribution of big data in the financial sector. The exchange will act as a platform for trading financial, telecommunication and business data.

The government is to invest 1.2 trillion won in the next six years in the research and development of medical equipment, starting this year. The funding will cover R&D, clinical trials and the issuance of permits for medical equipment.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보