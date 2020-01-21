기사 본문 영역

UNIQUE GRADUATION CEREMONIES
입력 2020.01.21 (15:20)
UNIQUE GRADUATION CEREMONIES
[Anchor Lead]

Graduation ceremonies are under way at nationwide schools this month. These events used to be solemn, heavy and mainly centered on giving out the diploma. But these days, things are a lot different. Check out these unique graduation ceremonies that include concerts and screenings.

[Pkg]

An elementary school graduation ceremony has turned into a concert. Traditional Korean and Western instruments are all on stage. Junior students prepared for over a month to congratulate their graduating seniors.

[Soundbite] IM JAE-KWON(5TH GRADE) : "We hope the seniors continue to remember us as they go off to middle school."

The teachers also take the stage to sing and convey their feelings as they send off the pupils they taught for 6 years. They still have one last message from the bottom of their hearts.

[Soundbite] "Sixth grade, Class 2 students, thank you, we love you!"

Emotions run high.

[Soundbite] LEE YUN-SEOL(GRADUATING STUDENT) : "The performance by 5th graders and our teachers were the most memorable for me. I won't forget."

At another school.. Parents make a surprise appearance via video message, sharing their thoughts they didn't manage to tell in person.

[Soundbite] "Congratulations on your graduation! (Here's wishing you many more good things to come.)"

It doesn't take long for the normally playful students to tear up. Graduation ceremonies that used to have fixed formats of the principal's long speech and congratulatory remarks are now becoming more of a festive occasion where all participants - the students, teachers and parents - celebrate, share cherished memories and express appreciation for one another.
