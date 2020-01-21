CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2020.01.21 (15:22) 수정 2020.01.21 (16:48)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about BTS's new song and domestic film "Secret Zoo" creating a buzz in the movie scene. BTS is once again setting new records with their new song "BLACK SWAN" which was revealed before releasing their new album. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



BTS is setting yet another record with their newest song "Black Swan" even before the release of their new album. "Black Swan" has topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 93 countries. The group's agency says this is the highest tally for any K-pop song so far. The new record comes about nine months after "Boy With Love" topped iTunes charts in 67 countries last April. "Black Swan" is one of the tracks from BTS's fourth album "Map of the Soul 7" slated for release on February 21. The boys will perform their new hit song on a popular CBS talk show on January 28. New movies are hitting Korean cinemas ahead of the lunar New Year holiday. One of them, "Secret Zoo," is already making headlines. A story about a zoo that could be closed soon because there are no animals, "Secret Zoo" topped the box office for five straight days since opening on January 15. The incredible chemistry and acting by the cast wearing animal costumes earned much acclaim for this comedy that sheds light on the plight of animals in zoos. "Bad Boys for Life" starring Will Smith and "Doctor Dolittle" starring Robert Downy Jr. are currently ranked number two and three, respectively. The Korean film "Ashfall," which premiered at the end of 2019, had drawn 8.2 million viewers as of last weekend, grabbing the fourth spot.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2020.01.21 (15:22) 수정 2020.01.21 (16:48) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about BTS's new song and domestic film "Secret Zoo" creating a buzz in the movie scene. BTS is once again setting new records with their new song "BLACK SWAN" which was revealed before releasing their new album. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



BTS is setting yet another record with their newest song "Black Swan" even before the release of their new album. "Black Swan" has topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 93 countries. The group's agency says this is the highest tally for any K-pop song so far. The new record comes about nine months after "Boy With Love" topped iTunes charts in 67 countries last April. "Black Swan" is one of the tracks from BTS's fourth album "Map of the Soul 7" slated for release on February 21. The boys will perform their new hit song on a popular CBS talk show on January 28. New movies are hitting Korean cinemas ahead of the lunar New Year holiday. One of them, "Secret Zoo," is already making headlines. A story about a zoo that could be closed soon because there are no animals, "Secret Zoo" topped the box office for five straight days since opening on January 15. The incredible chemistry and acting by the cast wearing animal costumes earned much acclaim for this comedy that sheds light on the plight of animals in zoos. "Bad Boys for Life" starring Will Smith and "Doctor Dolittle" starring Robert Downy Jr. are currently ranked number two and three, respectively. The Korean film "Ashfall," which premiered at the end of 2019, had drawn 8.2 million viewers as of last weekend, grabbing the fourth spot.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보