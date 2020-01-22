REACTIONS OVER S. KOREA'S DISPATCH OF TROOPS News Today 입력 2020.01.22 (15:10) 수정 2020.01.22 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



We reported yesterday that Seoul has decided to dispatch a South Korean unit to the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. has welcomed this decision and added that an international problem requires an international solution. Meanwhile, Iranian media reports that Tehran finds the move unacceptable.



[Pkg]



"We welcome our South Korean allies helping to ensure freedom of navigation in the Middle East by supporting the IMSC." This is the reply that KBS received from the U.S. Defense Department regarding the dispatch of the South Korean Cheonghae Unit. Pentagon spokesperson David Eastburn said the Strait of Hormuz issue must be solved through international efforts. What draws particular attention in the Defense Department's reply is the phrase "by supporting the IMSC." The International Maritime Security Conduct is a coalition led by the United States. The Pentagon's wording means that South Korea may eventually dispatch its military unit to join the coalition. South Korean ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck said Washington is to make an announcement in the coming days.



[Soundbite] LEE SOO-HYUCK(S. KOREAN AMBASSADOR TO U.S.) : "The U.S. government is preparing to announce its official stance. I think they will soon deliver it to the Korean government."



Iran's foreign ministry says Korea's decision is unacceptable. An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said Tehran is fundamentally opposed to foreign military troops or ships entering the Strait of Hormuz. The official added that efforts are needed to maintain amiable relations between South Korea and Iran, adding that Tehran agrees with that. Seoul's decision to dispatch the Cheonghae Unit to the Strait of Hormuz comes six months after the U.S. State Department convened foreign diplomats in Washington last July to request support. Despite the complexity of the situation given Korea's relations with its longtime ally the U.S. and the economic ties it has with Iran, such as oil imports, Seoul did not take long to reach the decision.

