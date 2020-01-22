STREET STALLS TO RECEIVE OWN ADDRESS News Today 입력 2020.01.22 (15:14) 수정 2020.01.22 (16:48)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Starting from late 2019, street stalls that receive new permits are also given their own addresses. This is expected to make street stalls easier to locate and help street vendors with their business.



[Pkg]



A street kiosk selling public transport cards. In the past the vendor was unable even to receive mail as the stand didn't have its own address. But that has changed. Starting from late 2019, all street stalls with business permits are given their own addresses.



[Soundbite] JI HEON-KEON(STREET VENDOR) : "Ever since I received an address, there's greater overall convenience including delivery."



Some 31,000 places nationwide including overpass elevators received addresses from the Ministry of Interior and Safety. Among them, around 4100 street stalls. In the Chungcheongbuk-do region alone, 28 street stalls in Cheongju and three in Jeungpyeong now have their own addresses. The new regulation brought about profound changes for street vendors. Now that they can register their stalls' addresses on social media and delivery platforms, their orders surged nearly ten-fold on average.



[Soundbite] KIM MIN-AH(VENDOR) : "Take-out products are in high demand. Consumers prefer everything to be delivered to their doorsteps these days. I can also register my address and deliver my products using delivery apps."



Receiving emergency aid is also easier now.



[Soundbite] SHIN JUNG-SHIK(CHUNGBUK FIRE SERVICE HEADQUARTERS) : "It's easier to find the location, and it enables us to save time and provide help faster."



With their own addresses, street vendors can now run their business with greater convenience and generate more profits.

STREET STALLS TO RECEIVE OWN ADDRESS

입력 2020.01.22 (15:14) 수정 2020.01.22 (16:48) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Starting from late 2019, street stalls that receive new permits are also given their own addresses. This is expected to make street stalls easier to locate and help street vendors with their business.



[Pkg]



A street kiosk selling public transport cards. In the past the vendor was unable even to receive mail as the stand didn't have its own address. But that has changed. Starting from late 2019, all street stalls with business permits are given their own addresses.



[Soundbite] JI HEON-KEON(STREET VENDOR) : "Ever since I received an address, there's greater overall convenience including delivery."



Some 31,000 places nationwide including overpass elevators received addresses from the Ministry of Interior and Safety. Among them, around 4100 street stalls. In the Chungcheongbuk-do region alone, 28 street stalls in Cheongju and three in Jeungpyeong now have their own addresses. The new regulation brought about profound changes for street vendors. Now that they can register their stalls' addresses on social media and delivery platforms, their orders surged nearly ten-fold on average.



[Soundbite] KIM MIN-AH(VENDOR) : "Take-out products are in high demand. Consumers prefer everything to be delivered to their doorsteps these days. I can also register my address and deliver my products using delivery apps."



Receiving emergency aid is also easier now.



[Soundbite] SHIN JUNG-SHIK(CHUNGBUK FIRE SERVICE HEADQUARTERS) : "It's easier to find the location, and it enables us to save time and provide help faster."



With their own addresses, street vendors can now run their business with greater convenience and generate more profits.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보