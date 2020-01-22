기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

WHOOPER SWANS' WINTER DAYS IN KOREA
입력 2020.01.22 (15:16) 수정 2020.01.22 (16:48) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
WHOOPER SWANS' WINTER DAYS IN KOREA
동영상영역 끝
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS 다음기사 ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
[Anchor Lead]

Whooper swans from Siberia spend their winters in Korea every year and they have been spotted on the western coast of Korea in recent days. We take you there right now.

[Pkg]

Dozens of whooper swans swim in the water under the warm sun. They fly around peacefully and stretch their wings to shake off the water. This place is like a second home for them.

[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-PIL(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "It's good to see them swim and play here. It's also exciting. They are welcome guests in our village."

Their nests have also been spotted in a reservoir near Cheonsuman Bay. They cry as if warning one another of danger, and take naps. Those who are still hungry even after eating lotus and reed roots have visited a nearby farm.

[Soundbite] HAN SUNG-WOO(SEOSAN BIRDLAND) : "Whooper swans in the Cheonsuman Bay tend to move to nearby farms and reservoirs in search of food. They prey on plant roots and move around according to environmental conditions."

Whooper swans, which move and live as families, visit Korea in October to spend winter. In early March, they fly some three thousand kilometers back to Siberia. The swans are preparing for yet another long journey back to their hometown.
  • WHOOPER SWANS' WINTER DAYS IN KOREA
    • 입력 2020.01.22 (15:16)
    • 수정 2020.01.22 (16:48)
    News Today
WHOOPER SWANS' WINTER DAYS IN KOREA
[Anchor Lead]

Whooper swans from Siberia spend their winters in Korea every year and they have been spotted on the western coast of Korea in recent days. We take you there right now.

[Pkg]

Dozens of whooper swans swim in the water under the warm sun. They fly around peacefully and stretch their wings to shake off the water. This place is like a second home for them.

[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-PIL(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "It's good to see them swim and play here. It's also exciting. They are welcome guests in our village."

Their nests have also been spotted in a reservoir near Cheonsuman Bay. They cry as if warning one another of danger, and take naps. Those who are still hungry even after eating lotus and reed roots have visited a nearby farm.

[Soundbite] HAN SUNG-WOO(SEOSAN BIRDLAND) : "Whooper swans in the Cheonsuman Bay tend to move to nearby farms and reservoirs in search of food. They prey on plant roots and move around according to environmental conditions."

Whooper swans, which move and live as families, visit Korea in October to spend winter. In early March, they fly some three thousand kilometers back to Siberia. The swans are preparing for yet another long journey back to their hometown.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.