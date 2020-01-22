기사 본문 영역

입력 2020.01.22 (15:17) 수정 2020.01.22 (16:48) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about TVXQ's activities in Japan and Lee Hong-ki from FT Island releasing a new song. K-POP duo TVXQ has been successfully conducting it's "dome tour" in major Japanese cities, drawing more than 600,000 fans so far. This and more on today's entertainment news.

[Pkg]

TVXQ's ongoing "dome tour" in major Japanese cities has drawn more than 600,000 fans. Launched last November to mark the 15th anniversary of the group's debut, the tour has been held in 14 cities including Tokyo and Fukuoka. The duo's agency says TVXQ will give two more concerts at Tokyo Dome in April at the ardent request of their fans. TVXQ's concerts in Japan have drawn more than 5.5 million people since the group's debut. FT Island's vocalist Lee Hong-ki, who is serving in the military, is to release a new song on February 5. The singer wrote the song for his fans prior to starting his military service in Gangwon-do Province in September last year. He has been keeping in touch with his fans via social media as well as handwritten letters. FT Island debuted as a five-member team in 2007. Late last year, several members left the group because their contracts with their agency ended. The group's agency says only three FT Island members, including Lee, have renewed their contracts.
    • 입력 2020.01.22 (15:17)
    • 수정 2020.01.22 (16:48)
    News Today
