S. KOREA EXTENSIVELY MONITORS CORONAVIRUS News Today 입력 2020.01.23 (15:02) 수정 2020.01.23 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



We continue to follow the news about the new coronoavirus outbreak. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday morning, that 21 people who visited Wuhan and showed symptoms of fever and coughing underwent related tests, and all tested negative. They've all been released from isolation, making the count of confirmed domestic patients steady at one. With the Lunar New Year holiday staring from tomorrow, authorities are on full alert and have decided to maintain it's strong response system.



[Pkg]



The Chinese woman who had been confirmed to have the new coronavirus is currently receiving treatment in isolation at Incheon Medical Center. Sources say her condition has improved. So far, one case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in Korea. Meanwhile, health authorities are stepping up quarantine measures ahead of the lunar New Year holiday. Airport officials are thoroughly screening passengers arriving at Incheon International Airport from China. Their number reaches 30,000 daily. Disinfection of airport facilities has also been intensified. However, because symptoms can't be detected during the incubation period, personal hygiene is of prior importance.



[Soundbite] CHUNG EUN-KYUNG(KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION(JAN. 20)) : "To prevent infectious respiratory diseases it is important to wash hands often, cover the mouth when coughing and wear a mask when visiting medical facilities."



All arriving passengers must fill out health questionnaires upon arrival and report to quarantine officials if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms. Those who develop fever or cough within 14 days after arrival must call the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at 1339. Hospitals are advised to check if patients had visited Wuhan, China, and take all necessary measures to contain the spread of the infection.

