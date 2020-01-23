NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.01.23 (15:04) 수정 2020.01.23 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid the continuing spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, Chinese flight authorities have informed South Korean air carriers that they've banned flights coming in and out from Wuhan International airport. A Korean Air official said on Thursday, that they were informed to cancel both inbound and outbound flights from today to tomorrow.

The presidential office says that it has answered all 20,000 public questions and opinions delivered at President Moon Jae-in's town hall meeting in last November. 15.6 percent or the largest portion of the citizens' questions was about the reform of the prosecution. Job and employment-related questions accounted for the second largest chunk at 15.4 percent.

Kakao Pay has been given the green light for its advance into the securities industry. The Financial Services Commission's panel on securities and futures gave a preliminary approval for the company's acquisition of Baro Investment and Securities On Wednesday. The decision came some nine months after Kakao Pay filed for a government review in last April.

While the nation is celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, firefighters will stay on alert and duty from Thursday to next Tuesday in preparation against possible risks of fires. Over the last five years, a daily average of 148 fires occurred during the Lunar New Year holiday, which is 26 percent greater than usual.



