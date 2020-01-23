CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2020.01.23 (15:11) 수정 2020.01.23 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about Kim Dong-whan from group Shinwha making a comeback, and the release of much anticipated film "Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP," Kim Dong-wan from K-POP boy band Shinwha is making a comeback as a solo artist. The member released a new mini album and the music video for his new title track. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



Kim Dong-wan is making a comeback as a solo act. The member of K-pop boy band Shinhwa is releasing a new mini album and the music video for the title track "Red Shoes." This is his first solo album in two years. The last one was released in December 2017. Fans have high expectations for Kim's new album as he was directly involved in its production and even wrote the title song. The new album contains five tracks, including songs showcased earlier in his concerts and on his social media site. The member of the longest-running K-pop group said he tried to incorporate his unique musical personality in this album. "Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP," starring Lee Sung-min, opened in local cinemas yesterday. It's about a National Intelligence Service agent who can speak to animals and a German shepherd military dog conducting a joint investigation to uncover a threat to national security. It has already been sold to 30 countries across the globe, including the U.S., Canada and Singapore, prior to its local release. In a rare move, the movie opened simultaneously in both Korean and American theaters. Apparently, its unique plot and heartwarming story appealed to overseas distributors. The film's release date in Vietnam is set for next month. We'll find out soon what critics and cinema goers at home and abroad will have to say about this comedy adventure.

