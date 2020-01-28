QUARANTINE EFFORTS TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS News Today 입력 2020.01.28 (15:10) 수정 2020.01.28 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Concerns are also growing among Korean health authorities following the 4th confirmed case of the new coronavirus, and also regarding reports that some confirmed patients have been active in their local communities since the infection. Officials and local governments are doing their utmost best in quarantine efforts to contain the virus from spreading.



[Pkg]



The patient of South Korea's 4th confirmed case of the pneumonia-like illness initially felt symptoms of the common cold. Returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan, this patient did not file a report to a public health center or the 1339 call center but instead, visited a local clinic. According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitals are able to check whether a patient has a record of visiting Wuhan through a travel database system. This patient visited the clinic twice, on January 21st, the day after he arrived home and then on the 25th. Authorities are looking into why his case was not immediately alerted to the public health center after his first hospital visit.



[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(DIR., CENTER FOR KCDC) : "An inspector checked if a list of confirmed patients was forwarded, and is now looking into how the program is being carried out by the hospital."



The earlier confirmed 3rd patient of the coronavirus also did not exhibit symptoms right after arriving in Korea. The places he visited since, have been identified. After arriving at Incheon Airport on January 20th, he visited a plastic surgery clinic in Gangnam on the 22nd, had a meal at a nearby restaurant, then checked into a hotel in that area. On the 23rd, he took a stroll along the Hangang River and dined in restaurants in Yeoksamdong and Daechidong areas. The following day, he visited a restaurant and a cafe in Ilsan, Gyeonggido Province. In the morning of the 25th, he experienced respiratory symptoms and called 1339. He has since been placed in quarantine. Authorities believe this 3rd patient came into contact with 74 people in total. The KCDC, Seoul city and the public health center in Gangnam have set up a joint response center to track down any more people who may have come into contact with the patient. Security camera footage and credit card records are also being analyzed.



[Soundbite] YOO JUN-GYU(GANGNAM-GU DISTRICT WARD OFFICE) : "We are looking into all details including the patient's health status, whether he wore a mask, contacts he made and also sterilization measures."



In a ministerial statement Monday, the government said it will employ all available means to take comprehensive countermeasures regarding the outbreak. 200 more personnel will be mobilized from Tuesday to improve monitoring of patients and people who they came in contact with. Authorities are going all out to prevent the virus from spreading into local communities.

