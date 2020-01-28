NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.01.28 (15:12) 수정 2020.01.28 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's Rodong Sinmun reported today about emergency measures for fighting the new coronavirus. The report says the North's health authorities have dispatched officials to every region and ordered medical facilities to prepare materials for publicizing the importance of hygiene.

Korean duty-free shops frequented by Chinese customers are also preparing quarantine measures to keep the deadly coronavirus at bay. The shops' staff have their body temperature taken every day and are mandated to wear masks.

Voice of America says that counter to Japan's media reports, the U.S. State Department says it supports Seoul's inter-Korean economic cooperation projects.

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says land prices nationwide rose 3.92 percent year-on-year in 2019, down 0.66 percentage points from the year before. Land prices on Jejudo Island recorded a decline for the first time in ten years.

입력 2020.01.28 (15:12) 수정 2020.01.28 (16:52) News Today

