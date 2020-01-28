기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.01.28 (15:12) 수정 2020.01.28 (16:52) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
DIVERSE FIRE TRUCK DRIVERS 다음기사 DIVERSE FIRE TRUCK DRIVERS
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun reported today about emergency measures for fighting the new coronavirus. The report says the North's health authorities have dispatched officials to every region and ordered medical facilities to prepare materials for publicizing the importance of hygiene.
Korean duty-free shops frequented by Chinese customers are also preparing quarantine measures to keep the deadly coronavirus at bay. The shops' staff have their body temperature taken every day and are mandated to wear masks.
Voice of America says that counter to Japan's media reports, the U.S. State Department says it supports Seoul's inter-Korean economic cooperation projects.
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says land prices nationwide rose 3.92 percent year-on-year in 2019, down 0.66 percentage points from the year before. Land prices on Jejudo Island recorded a decline for the first time in ten years.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.01.28 (15:12)
    • 수정 2020.01.28 (16:52)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun reported today about emergency measures for fighting the new coronavirus. The report says the North's health authorities have dispatched officials to every region and ordered medical facilities to prepare materials for publicizing the importance of hygiene.
Korean duty-free shops frequented by Chinese customers are also preparing quarantine measures to keep the deadly coronavirus at bay. The shops' staff have their body temperature taken every day and are mandated to wear masks.
Voice of America says that counter to Japan's media reports, the U.S. State Department says it supports Seoul's inter-Korean economic cooperation projects.
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says land prices nationwide rose 3.92 percent year-on-year in 2019, down 0.66 percentage points from the year before. Land prices on Jejudo Island recorded a decline for the first time in ten years.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.