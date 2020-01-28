DIVERSE FIRE TRUCK DRIVERS News Today 입력 2020.01.28 (15:14) 수정 2020.01.28 (16:52)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Driving huge fire trucks which are called to urgent scenes of fire has been a task exclusively for men. But these days, women are just as actively engaged as their male counterparts. Take a look.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Report to fire, report to fire."



Fire fighters receive an order to report to a scene. The person behind the wheel of this massive fire truck is a woman with 12 years of experience under her belt.



[Soundbite] FIRE MARSHAL SIN JOO-YEONG(BOEUN FIRE STATION, CHUNGCHEONGBUK-DO PROV.) : "We are the first arrival squad immediately trailing the command vehicle."



The vehicle weighs more than 10 tons with a 3000 liter water tank and handling the truck is no easy task. But she's been driving for 2 years now, testifying to her exceptional skills.



[Soundbite] FIRE MARSHAL SIN JOO-YEONG(BOEUN FIRE STATION) : "Tasks are rather limited for women fire fighters. I wanted to break out of that and continue to do my best for citizens' safety."



She still practices her driving skills, in order to reach a scene of fire quicker.



[Soundbite] PARK SANG-YEOB(BOEUN FIRE STATION) : "She is more active on the scene than men and is even more capable of operating fire trucks."



Firefighter Hong Sa-hyeon is the first female driver to handle a huge ladder truck. When she heard that women can also apply for the job, she underwent a grueling 2 month training period and finally secured the position.



[Soundbite] HONG SA-HYEON(SEOBU FIRE STATION, CHEONGJU) : "I want to become a competent firefighter capable of proficiently handling all vehicles and equipment."



These female firefighters see themselves as no different to their male counterparts, and continue to strive for public safety.

DIVERSE FIRE TRUCK DRIVERS

입력 2020.01.28 (15:14) 수정 2020.01.28 (16:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Driving huge fire trucks which are called to urgent scenes of fire has been a task exclusively for men. But these days, women are just as actively engaged as their male counterparts. Take a look.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Report to fire, report to fire."



Fire fighters receive an order to report to a scene. The person behind the wheel of this massive fire truck is a woman with 12 years of experience under her belt.



[Soundbite] FIRE MARSHAL SIN JOO-YEONG(BOEUN FIRE STATION, CHUNGCHEONGBUK-DO PROV.) : "We are the first arrival squad immediately trailing the command vehicle."



The vehicle weighs more than 10 tons with a 3000 liter water tank and handling the truck is no easy task. But she's been driving for 2 years now, testifying to her exceptional skills.



[Soundbite] FIRE MARSHAL SIN JOO-YEONG(BOEUN FIRE STATION) : "Tasks are rather limited for women fire fighters. I wanted to break out of that and continue to do my best for citizens' safety."



She still practices her driving skills, in order to reach a scene of fire quicker.



[Soundbite] PARK SANG-YEOB(BOEUN FIRE STATION) : "She is more active on the scene than men and is even more capable of operating fire trucks."



Firefighter Hong Sa-hyeon is the first female driver to handle a huge ladder truck. When she heard that women can also apply for the job, she underwent a grueling 2 month training period and finally secured the position.



[Soundbite] HONG SA-HYEON(SEOBU FIRE STATION, CHEONGJU) : "I want to become a competent firefighter capable of proficiently handling all vehicles and equipment."



These female firefighters see themselves as no different to their male counterparts, and continue to strive for public safety.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보