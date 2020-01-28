SHARING THE BURDEN OF DELIVERY WORKERS News Today 입력 2020.01.28 (15:15) 수정 2020.01.28 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Delivery workers are probably one of the busiest people during the lunar New Year holiday. We have some heartwarming news of how residents of an apartment complex in Suwon, are making the hectic lives of delivery people just a little better.



[Pkg]



A delivery man fills his truck with parcels, then takes off to the first destination. At an apartment complex, he checks the invoice to verify the address. Before the holidays when there are so many packages to deliver, he has to keep running to save time.



[Soundbite] LEE SOO-GEUN(DELIVERY WORKER) : "There's no time to drink water or go to the toilet."



It's always great to take the elevator. but more of then than not, he needs to takes the stairs. When there's no one at home, he lays down the parcel at the front door, takes a picture of it and sends a text message to the customer. Off to the next location. Even while in the elevator there's little time to spare. He's already checking another invoice. There's a little treat prepared for the delivery workers at this particular apartment complex. Hardtacks and soy milk are prepared by the residents complete with a message to thank him and wish him good health.



[Soundbite] LEE SOO-GEUN(DELIVERY WORKER) : "We are so grateful for this kind gesture. Many of us run around, skipping meals and barely hydrating, and at some places, we receive demeaning treatment."



Last summer, iced water and beverages were left out. The locals came up with the basket idea, thinking it would be more convenient for both parties, than handing them out personally.



[Soundbite] PARK YO-HAN(RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE) : "I heard they enjoy our snacks and even share them with security guards at our complex. One good deed begets another."



Even small gestures like this give hard working couriers strength and encouragement in today's rough and tough world.

