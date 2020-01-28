기사 본문 영역

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2020.01.28 (15:17) 수정 2020.01.28 (16:52)
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we bring you the news of group WINNER holding an encore concert and movie "Time to hunt" being invited to an international film festival. K-POP boy band Winner is to hold an encore concert next month in Seoul after wrapping up their Asia tour which started last October. This and more on today's cultural news.

[Pkg]

Winner is to hold an encore concert in Seoul next month, after wrapping up their performances in Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore. The four-member K-pop boy band is now on a concert tour, which kicked off in Seoul last October and included Taiwan and Jakarta. The Seoul concert will be held at Kyunghee University in mid-February. Winner's management agency says the upcoming concert is a special gift for the group's fans. It is also predicted to be the last concert to feature all members of the group before Kim Jin-woo joins the military this year. The movie "Time to Hunt" has been invited to this year's Berlin International Film Festival. Scheduled to open next month, the chasing thriller stars young talented actors such as Lee Je-hoon, Choi Woo-sik and Park Jung-min. The German film festival has invited "Time to Hunt" to its special gala section, a non-competition category that introduces attention-grabbing movies or cinematic figures. "Time to Hunt" is the first Korean movie to receive a special gala screening. The festival organizers expect the Korean thriller to receive rave reviews for its solid, suspenseful storyline.
  CULTURAL INSIGHT
    입력 2020.01.28 (15:17)
    수정 2020.01.28 (16:52)
    News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
