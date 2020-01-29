NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.01.29 (15:07) 수정 2020.01.29 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



To avoid the spread of the new coronavirus, Asiana Airlines announced that it will temporarily ground its flights from Incheon to Guilin and Haikou in China, starting on February 1st, and also those to Changsha on February 3rd.

U.S. Forces Korea issued a 60-day advance notice to its Korean employees, that they may be put on temporary unpaid leave, starting on April 1st, since Seoul and Washington have failed to reach an agreement on shared defense cost and service delays may be prolonged.

Korea recorded the most trade surplus with Hong Kong last year with over 30.1 billion U.S. dollars, followed by China, Vietnam, the U.S. and India.

The Bank of Korea announced today that 267 counterfeit banknotes were found last year, a 56.5% drop from the previous year. The fall can be attributed to modernized security measures that curtailed counterfeit production and distribution and to early apprehension of forgers.

NEWS BRIEF

News Today

