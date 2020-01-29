EXTRA EXCAVATIONS OF HUMAN REMAINS News Today 입력 2020.01.29 (15:09) 수정 2020.01.29 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Authorities are investigating human remains that were found en masse last month at the site of the former Gwangju Prison, which is presumed to be the burial site of Gwangju pro-democracy fighters. Additional excavations began yesterday to find more remains.



[Pkg]



There have been multiple testimonies of how the bodies of people who died during the Gwangju pro-democracy movement were buried at the site of the former Gwangju Prison. In 2017, excavation operations were conducted at certain parts of the site, but nothing was found there. Last month during the relocation of unclaimed graves, 220 sets of remains were found at the site in addition to the 41 sets already managed by the Ministry of Justice, prompting authorities to conduct additional excavations. The May 18 Memorial Foundation and the Gwangju City government will carry out additional operations through February 1st. They will cover a 2800 square meter area next to unclaimed graves where the remains were discovered. The excavation site will be dug up to 50 centimeters deep. In about five days it will become clear if any remains are buried here.



[Soundbite] CHUNG IL(DAEHAN INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL PROPERTIES) : "If we discover remains or other suspicious pits, we will discuss the matter with the foundation to investigate it further."



Although the prison has military records about the burials of 28 pro-democracy fighters, only 11 of them have been found so far.



[Soundbite] KIM HOO-SHIK(THE MAY 18 MEMORIAL INJURED) : "Every time this happens, it's devastating for the bereaved families. We feel very sorry for them."



Last month, an investigative committee dedicated to the Gwangju pro-democracy movement was launched. The team emphasized the need to inspect the entire prison site.



[Soundbite] SONG SEON-TAE(THE MAY 18 FACT-FINDING COMMITTEE) : "As far as we know, the entire prison site is under the Justice Ministry's protection. But additional excavations of the entire area seem inevitable."



There's growing attention on whether the excavations will help find new evidence of what happened during the pro-democracy movement in Gwangju back in the 1980s.

EXTRA EXCAVATIONS OF HUMAN REMAINS

입력 2020.01.29 (15:09) 수정 2020.01.29 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Authorities are investigating human remains that were found en masse last month at the site of the former Gwangju Prison, which is presumed to be the burial site of Gwangju pro-democracy fighters. Additional excavations began yesterday to find more remains.



[Pkg]



There have been multiple testimonies of how the bodies of people who died during the Gwangju pro-democracy movement were buried at the site of the former Gwangju Prison. In 2017, excavation operations were conducted at certain parts of the site, but nothing was found there. Last month during the relocation of unclaimed graves, 220 sets of remains were found at the site in addition to the 41 sets already managed by the Ministry of Justice, prompting authorities to conduct additional excavations. The May 18 Memorial Foundation and the Gwangju City government will carry out additional operations through February 1st. They will cover a 2800 square meter area next to unclaimed graves where the remains were discovered. The excavation site will be dug up to 50 centimeters deep. In about five days it will become clear if any remains are buried here.



[Soundbite] CHUNG IL(DAEHAN INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL PROPERTIES) : "If we discover remains or other suspicious pits, we will discuss the matter with the foundation to investigate it further."



Although the prison has military records about the burials of 28 pro-democracy fighters, only 11 of them have been found so far.



[Soundbite] KIM HOO-SHIK(THE MAY 18 MEMORIAL INJURED) : "Every time this happens, it's devastating for the bereaved families. We feel very sorry for them."



Last month, an investigative committee dedicated to the Gwangju pro-democracy movement was launched. The team emphasized the need to inspect the entire prison site.



[Soundbite] SONG SEON-TAE(THE MAY 18 FACT-FINDING COMMITTEE) : "As far as we know, the entire prison site is under the Justice Ministry's protection. But additional excavations of the entire area seem inevitable."



There's growing attention on whether the excavations will help find new evidence of what happened during the pro-democracy movement in Gwangju back in the 1980s.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보