AI TECHNOLOGIES IN CCTV CAMERAS News Today 입력 2020.01.29 (15:11) 수정 2020.01.29 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Up until recently surveillance camera footage had to be checked by people. But very soon smart security cameras made with AI technologies will likely replace humans in detecting crimes.



[Pkg]



This public security center is run by the Suwon City government. Some 11,000 security cameras are operated around the clock. However, there are not enough officers to check every single one of them. That's why the center is preparing to introduce AI-powered security cameras.



[Soundbite] YANG KYUNG-HWAN(SUWON CITY OFFICIAL) : "AI-powered security cameras can prevent crimes and detect emergency situations and disasters by analyzing behavior patterns in videos."



This place is developing an anomaly detection system using artificial intelligence. The system will be able to detect 12 kinds of abnormal behavior such as violence and burglary in more than 8,000 situations. Various situations were re-created according to different scenarios, as CCTV footage cannot be provided due to privacy concerns. The re-created situations are now being learned by AI.



[Soundbite] AHN JUN-HWAN(STAFF AT AI DEVELOPMENT COMPANY) : "When teaching various situations to AI, we must apply all kinds of possibilities so that it can detect abnormal behavior in real-life videos."



Once these AI-powered security cameras are installed, police and other law enforcement authorities will be notified of crimes automatically, which in turn will help reduce the crime rate.

