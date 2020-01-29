KOREA IN FILMS AND TV PRODUCTIONS News Today 입력 2020.01.29 (15:12) 수정 2020.01.29 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The popularity of Korean culture overseas has changed the way people around the world think about Korea. The nomination of the movie "Parasite" for six Oscars also serves as further proof of the rising interest in the country. Today we take a look at how Korea and its people are portrayed in various films and TV productions.



[Pkg]



The 2002 James Bond movie 'Die Another Day' drew the spotlight for featuring South and North Korea.



[Soundbite] "What happened? Who did that? What do we do now?"



The film's exaggerated and comical portrayal of Koreans even triggered a boycott among Korean moviegoers.



[Soundbite] "A troublemaker? Like you?"



In a 2018 Hollywood movie, a Korean-American actress is shown speaking in an awkward Busan accent. However, the real charm of Jagalchi Market - a top tourist attraction of Busan - was not shown. Foreign movies used to depict Korea as a divided, impoverished nation at war. But that has changed recently.



[Soundbite] "Go straight ahead. Two more blocks."



This American TV series aired last year. One of its characters is an astute ethnic Korean woman who helps an escape from a sudden zombie attack. And this Canadian TV show about a family of ethnic Korean immigrants became a huge hit. Its main character has strong feelings against Japan. The main character of this Disney animation is an ardent fan of Korean culture. He makes sure to watch all Korean TV shows.



[Soundbite] (VIRTUAL KOREAN TV SHOW "PASSION OF SEOUL") : "Even when there are a thousand elephants around... You can't push me out."



The background music is also K-pop.



[Soundbite] KIM HEON-SHIK(POPULAR CULTURE CRITIC) : "Koreans' sentiments and tastes are being accepted by people in other countries. They have emerged as a new alternative."



With Korean culture captivating more and more people worldwide, the way the country and its people are being portrayed in foreign productions is also changing.

