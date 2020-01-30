SALES OF HYGIENE PRODUCTS SURGE News Today 입력 2020.01.30 (15:12) 수정 2020.01.30 (16:54)

[Anchor Lead]



Fearing the spread of the new coronavirus, retailers are seeing a big spike in the sales of protective face masks and personal hygiene products. In the midst of the global outbreak concern, consumer complaints have been lodged against some merchants who are jacking up mask prices or cancelling orders.



[Pkg]



Shoppers wearing masks are buying more masks. Some even make bulk purchases. Many stores have already run out of masks.



[Soundbite] (CONVENIENCE STORE EMPLOYEE) : "(You're fresh out?) Yes, probably."



Mask makers are busy keeping up with the demand. This plant, which used to make 300,000 masks per day, plans to double the output to 600,000, starting next week. Some merchants even hiked up the prices of masks, the worst case being five time more expensive than before. A mask was listed as 630 won three days ago on this site. A day later it nearly tripled to 1,800 won... It became 3,150 won yesterday.



[Soundbite] (CONSUMER) : "The government is telling us to wear masks. It's sad to see some people profiting by raising prices under such circumstances."



One online retailer cancelled all prior orders, in order to ask for higher prices.



[Soundbite] (CONSUMER(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "My order was cancelled unilaterally and they asked for triple the amount of the usual price. It's okay if I can't get one, but I need a mask for my child."



Due to the spread of the virus, demands for masks, hand sanitizers, and other hygiene products spiked up to nearly 50 times on-year. As the disease is likely to leave a lasting impact, the controversy surrounding some retailers making excessive profit off the scare is expected to rage on. The Korea Consumer Agency received more than 40 complaints about mask prices over the past two days.

